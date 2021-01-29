Air Transat announces temporary layoffs after federal travel restrictions
Air Transat says it will temporarily lay off its cabin crews and pilots starting Feb. 11, and will begin repatriating customers to Canada, in the wake of new travel restrictions.
The move comes in response to new federal travel restrictions to Mexican and Caribbean destinations that start Sunday and are set to end on April 30.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Friday Canada's main airlines are suspending service to the popular destinations and travellers returning from abroad would face strict new quarantine measures.
Tracking every case of COVID-19 in Canada
Coronavirus vaccine tracker: How many people in Canada have received shots?
'Now is just not the time to be flying': PM Trudeau announces new travel restrictions
Ottawa, Canadian airlines agree to suspend flights to Caribbean and Mexico
COVID-19 vaccine dos and don'ts before, during and after getting the shot
74 per cent of travellers entering Canada were exempt from quarantine: CBSA
Ontario reports more than 1,800 new COVID-19 cases following single-day spike
Pregnant women infected with COVID-19 transfer antibodies to babies: study
All residents and staff of B.C.'s long-term care homes have been offered vaccines: top doctor
J&J one-dose shot prevents COVID-19, but less than some others
EU regulator authorizes AstraZeneca vaccine for all adults
With hospitalizations down for a third day, Quebec adds 1,295 new cases of COVID-19 and 50 deaths
Help wanted: Expert advice on where Canadian job-seekers should look
Should you double up on your face masks? Experts weigh in
Transat A.T. Inc. said in a press release in response to the federal restrictions that it would be suspending all of its Air Transat flights until April 30, and would begin repatriating its customers over the next two weeks.
"We are putting in place the measures requested by the Canadian government, including not travelling to the south," president and CEO of Air Transat Jean-Marc Eustache said, adding that flights to Europe are also being temporarily suspended as part of the measures.
Air Transat said it will operate dozens of flights over the coming weeks to return customers to Canada. Passengers set to fly home from now to Feb. 13 will keep their original flight, while customers whose flights are cancelled will automatically be redirected to another Air Transat flight, the airline said.
"We will do everything we can to return our customers back to Canada," Eustache said in the release.
The airline said it would also issue refunds to customers whose flights are cancelled as part of the new restrictions.
Trudeau said Friday the restrictions are aimed at discouraging travel and reducing the spread of more infectious variants of COVID-19. Returning Canadians will now have to quarantine in an approved hotel for three days at their own expense while they await results of a COVID-19 test taken at the airport.
Those with negative test results will be able to quarantine for the rest of the mandatory two weeks at home, while those with positive tests will isolate in designated government facilities.