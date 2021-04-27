Airbus Canada announces COVID-19 vaccination hub to open in Mirabel premises

More in-house vaccination sites have been confirmed, even as the first one began operating on Monday.

Airbus Canada said in a statement that several companies in the Mirabel area will be able to begin vaccinating their workers as well as their families and members of the local population on their premises.

Quebec has announced plans for 20 to 50 similar hubs to open between May and June. The first hub to begin operation is located at CAE headquarters in the Saint-Laurent borough.

In addition to Airbus Canada, ten other companies representing over 20,000 people have joined the initiative.

"We have heard the clear message from the Premier of Quebec, François Legault, and the Health Minister, Christian Dubé. We wanted to offer a site that can bring several local companies together to support the vaccination effort in the province," said CEO of Airbus Canada, Philippe Balducchi. "It is by joining forces that we will together win the fight against COVID-19.”

The vaccination hub will begin operating at the end of May and will remain open for around 90 days.

The companies that are part of the initiative are: