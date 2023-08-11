iHeartRadio
Akwesasne police detain 13 people suspected of trying to cross illegally into U.S.


Akwesasne Mohawk Police say they recently detained 13 people who were attempting to cross the border from Canada into the United States. A police boat searches the area in Akwesasne, Que., Friday, March 31, 2023. Migration around Akwesasne has been in the spotlight after eight Indian and Romanian migrants were found near an overturned boat in March in the waters off Akwesasne Mohawk Territory. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

Akwesasne Mohawk police say they recently detained 13 people who were allegedly attempting to cross illegally into the United States from Canada.

Police say they received a call on Saturday regarding foreign nationals on the American side of the territory in the village of Kana:takon, also known as St. Regis.

Officers found a family of four walking down the road and another family of nine in a private home, and turned them over to Canadian authorities.

The news comes after the bodies of eight Indian and Romanian migrants were found near an overturned boat in March in the waters off Akwesasne, which straddles Quebec, Ontario and New York state.

The body of 30-year-old Casey Oakes, who had last been seen operating the boat, was found last month.

Akwesasne police say human smuggling is a serious crime and are encouraging residents to report any suspicious people or activities.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 11, 2023. 

