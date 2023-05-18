Albanian fugitive accused of killing police officer, son granted bail in Montreal

An Albanian fugitive who was convicted in absentia of murdering a police officer and his eight-year-old son in that country has been granted bail in Montreal pending the outcome of his extradition case.

Ëngjëll Brahimi was found guilty in an Albanian court on May 22, 2001, on charges of murder and attempted murder for an alleged attack in the city of Fier on Aug. 10, 2000. After fleeing Albania, he had been living under a false name — Piro Kota — prior to his arrest in Montreal on Jan. 26, 2023.

His arrest was first reported by the Montreal Gazette.

Quebec Superior Court Justice François Dadour agreed to his interim release on Thursday after ruling his detention was not necessary to maintain confidence in the administration of justice.

The judge released Brahimi on bail with conditions, including handing over his passport and reporting to the authorities regularly. The court has also appointed sureties to ensure he follows the conditions.

Brahimi came to Canada as a refugee in 2005 and obtained his Canadian citizenship in 2012, according to an affidavit filed with the court.

Montreal lawyers Andrew Barbacki and Jordan Trevick are representing Brahimi in the case, which is due back in court on June 26.