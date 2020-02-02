Alberta premier coming to Montreal to talk pipelines

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney will travel to Montreal and Washington, D.C., this week.

A statement from Kenney's office says the trip, which starts Monday and continues until next Sunday, will promote the government's work to drive investment, expand Alberta exports and get pipelines built.

The statement says Kenney will meet with business leaders in Montreal and do media interviews.

In Washington, he's set to attend National Governors Association meetings along with Ontario Premier Doug Ford, Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe and Quebec Premier Francois Legault.

Kenney has previously taken Legault to task for opposing new pipelines while his province benefits from Alberta's oil and gas wealth.

The statement says Kenney's interviews will "underscore how all Canadians benefit from a thriving energy sector, and why Alberta is a preferred source of energy in both environmental and social terms."