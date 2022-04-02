iHeartRadio
Alcohol and speed may have been a factor in crash that killed passenger

file photo: Daniel J. Rowe / CTV News Montreal

The passenger of a vehicle has died after an accident in Montreal North where alcohol and speed may have been a factor, police say.

Montreal police (SPVM) officers responded to a 911 call at 6:20 a.m. about a single-vehicle accident on Pie IX Blvd. near Charleroi St.

SPVM spokesperson Mariane Allaire Morin said the 33-year-old driver was heading north on Pie IX when he lost control of the vehicle, hit the median and then hit a lampost.

"Two victims were brought to the hospital," said Morin.

The driver sustained life-threatening injuries and the 34-year-old passenger later died in the hospital.

"The driver is out of danger at this moment," said Morin.

Police say alcohol and speed may be a factor in the accident.

Collision experts are on the scene to determine the exact cause of the crash, and Pie IX is closed. 

