Alcohol and speed may have been involved in an accident that sent a teenage driver to hospital

A 19-year-old driver suffered serious injuries after a road accident Sunday morning in Gore, in the Laurentians about an hour northwest of Montreal.

Emergency services were called around 5:30 a.m. about a swerving vehicle that went off the road and crashed on Route 329 at the intersection of McDonald Road, about 20 kilometres north of Lachute.

The driver, originally from Montreal, had to be transported to a hospital with the help of a rescue team, according to the Surete du Quebec (SQ).

The passenger was also taken to the hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

An investigation is underway to determine the circumstances of the accident, but speed and alcohol could be involved, according to the SQ.

-- this report by The Canadian Press was first published April 4, 2021.