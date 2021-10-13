Alcohol consumption down, but excessive drinking up among Quebecers: survey

A survey conducted last month on the alcohol consumption of Quebecers during the COVID-19 pandemic indicates for the first time that a trend reversal is taking place: more Quebecers reduced their consumption than increased it, but more people exceeded the recommended limits of alcohol intake.

The fifth survey conducted by CROP for Éduc'alcool since the beginning of the health crisis shows that 70 per cent of respondents have not changed their consumption, 16 per cent have decreased it and 14 per cent have increased it. On the other hand, the arrival of summer and the reopening of bars and restaurants have contributed to more Quebecers exceeding the recommended limits than in April. The survey found that 27 per cent of respondents exceeded the recommended limits two or more times, compared to 22 per cent last May.

The three main reasons for the increase in drinking remained the same: a reduction in anxiety, boredom, and increased time spent at home. In fact, 81 per cent of respondents to the latest survey said that home is the place to drink.

Dominic Bourdages, vice-president of CROP, noted that the reversal of trends over time illustrates that there may be a shift from compensatory to celebratory drinking, which also carries its own risks.

The survey is based on 1,001 responses collected between Sept. 15 and 22 and respondents were recruited through a web panel. The four previous identical surveys were conducted in April, May and November 2020, as well as last May.

