Alcohol consumption stabilizing in Quebec amid COVID-19 pandemic: survey

A recent portrait of excessive alcohol consumption by Quebecers during the COVID-19 pandemic shows numbers are similar to what they were at the start of the crisis.

It's the fourth survey conducted to evaluate Quebecers' alcohol consumption since the beginning of the pandemic. It was carried out by CROP on behalf of Éduc'alcool.

Since the last survey in November 2020, 70 per cent of consumers responded that, in the last 30 days, they have not exceeded the recommended drinking limits; 10 per cent said they exceeded them just once.

In addition, the frequency of consumption has decreased, with the number of Quebecers who drank alcohol between three and five days a week falling from 19 per cent to 15 per cent.

Aside from these two factors, the picture of alcohol consumption by Quebecers has not changed much since the beginning of the pandemic.

During the month of May, eight out of 10 Quebecers said they did not increase or decreased their consumption, while 17 per cent increased a little or a lot.

The survey notes that Quebecers who said they reduced their alcohol consumption explained they usually drink in bars and restaurants, or they are social drinkers who only drink in the company of family or friends.

Those who reduced their consumption for health reasons remained at 19 per cent, the same as in November.

On the other hand, those who increased their drinking were people aged 18 to 54, those with an annual income between $40,000 and $80,000, those who have undergone a change in employment status and those psychologically affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Respondents said the main reasons they increased their alcohol consumption were to alleviate boredom or keep busy, 39 per cent -- an increase of 12 per cent since last November -- and having more time to drink, 24 per cent.

Executive Director of Éduc'alcool, Hubert Sacy, notes that after a period of major change that disrupted lifestyles and influenced behaviours, a stabilization seems to be settling in, creating slight improvements in alcohol consumption.

The results of the survey are based on 1,000 responses collected between 13 and 17 May via a web panel.

The data is compared to the responses of three other surveys collected via a web panel between April 4 and 6, May 5 and 10 and November 19 and 24, 2020.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on May 26, 2021.