Alcohol may be a factor when a head-on collision killed a 23-year-old man on a Quebec highway

file photo: Daniel J. Rowe / CTV News Montreal

A 23-year-old man was killed in a two-vehicle accident on Témiscamingue Blvd. in Rouyn-Noranda, Que. on Saturday night.

According to the first information gathered by the Sûreté du Québec (SQ), the accident appears to have been a head-on collision, and alcohol may have been involved.

The event occurred around 1:30 a.m. Sunday on Route 391, also known as Témiscamingue Blvd., at Rang du Versant, south of the city of Abitibi-Témiscamingue, said SQ spokesperson Hélène St-Pierre.

Following the impact, one of the two vehicles caught fire.

The 22-year-old female driver was ejected from the vehicle and suffered serious injuries. She was accompanied by a 23-year-old male who was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the other vehicle, a 22-year-old male, suffered serious injuries and was transported to hospital.

All three people are from Rouyn-Noranda.

An investigator and a collision reconstructionist from the SQ are on site to determine the exact causes and circumstances of this event.

On Sunday morning, Highway 391 was closed to traffic, and a detour was set up through the rang de la Carrière.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on May 22, 2022. 

