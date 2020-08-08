Alcohol may be involved as car crashes through jewelry storefront

Alcohol could be a factor in a spectacular accident where the storefront of a jewelry store was smashed in Montreal.

Montreal police (SPVM) received several 911 calls around 2 a.m. Saturday morning reporting that a car had just hit the business at the intersection of Fleury St. and Hamel Ave. in the Ahuntsic-Cartierville borough.

When police arrived on the scene, the 21-year-old driver of the vehicle was trying to flee the scene in his vehicle. He was arrested and taken to the hospital with minor facial injuries.

His passenger, also 21, was not injured.

Investigators seem to have ruled out theft as a motivation for the crash.

"The police are still trying to understand the circumstances surrounding this collision and the owner of the business was contacted by the police," said SPVM spokesperson Benoit Boisselle.

A security perimeter has been erected and an SPVM investigation is continuing.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 8, 2020.