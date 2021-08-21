Alcohol may be involved in a car crash that killed a 23-year-old man

A young driver could face charges after being involved in a fatal car crash in the Saguenay--Lac-Saint-Jean region that killed her passenger.

Alcohol may have been involved.

Police were notified around 3 a.m. of an accident on the 3rd road in Saint-Prime, about three hours north of Quebec City, on Saturday morning.

"We are talking about a vehicle driven by a woman who was travelling north towards Saint-Félicien. The driver lost control of the vehicle on a sharp curve at the bottom of a hill and the vehicle left the roadway," said Surete du Quebec spokesperson Sgt. Louis-Philippe Bibeau.

The vehicle crashed into a tree, but the 20-year-old woman was able to get out of the vehicle while her passenger remained trapped inside.

EMTs used the jaws of life to remove her passenger.

"We are talking about a 23-year-old male who was transported to the hospital, where unfortunately he was pronounced dead," said Bibeau.

The driver is a resident of Mashteuiatsh, and was arrested at the scene of the accident for driving while impaired.

She was detained in the morning and was to be questioned by SQ investigators during the day.

"She could face charges of impaired driving causing death," said the SQ spokesperson.

The SQ investigation continues.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Aug. 21, 2021.