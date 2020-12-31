Alexandre Alain opts for school after Habs waive his contract

The relationship between Alexandre Alain and the Montreal Canadiens is over.

Alain advised the Canadiens that he will not be showing up to the team's training camp to pursue his studies full time and is reconsidering his future in professional hockey.

The Canadiens confirmed the news in a release Thursday at noon, and it comes less than 24 hours after the team unveiled its list of 42 players who have been invited to the team's training camp, which will be held from Jan. 3 to 12. Alain's name did not appear on the list.

By mutual agreement, the release reads, the Canadiens organization has placed the name of the 23-year-old Quebecer on an unconditional waiver in order to end their agreement.

Alain signed his first professional contract of three seasons with the organization on April 24, 2018, when he was a free agent.

He played in 132 games in two seasons with the Rocket, amassing 19 goals and 33 assists.

Alain also won the Guy-Lafleur Award of Excellence and Merit in 2018, an honour awarded annually to student hockey players who have distinguished themselves in sports and academics.

-- this report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 31, 2020.