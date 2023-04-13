iHeartRadio
Ali Wong, Jonathan Van Ness headed to Just For Laughs


ali-wong-beef

Ali Wong and Jonathan Van Ness are among the performers headed to this year's edition of Just For Laughs in Montreal.

Wong, known for her comedy specials "Baby Cobra" and "Hard Knock Wife," as well as the new Netflix show "Beef," will take to the stage at Salle Wilfrid-Pelletier on July 26.

"Queer Eye" star Van Ness will host "Fun & Slutty, A Night with Jonathan Van Ness" at the same venue on July 29. 

Homegrown comedian Russell Peters is set to host four special galas at Theatre Maisonneuve on July 26 and 27, each with a "unique start-studded lineup" of comics.

English actor-comedian Jack Whitehall will also host a gala with a lineup of international performers.

The festival runs from July 14 to 29, and organizers say more acts will be announced in the coming weeks.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 13, 2023.

