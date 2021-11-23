Alimentation Couche-Tard boosts dividend even as profits slip in latest quarter

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. is boosting its quarterly dividend by nearly 26 per cent even as its net earnings decreased in its latest quarter despite higher revenues.

The Quebec-based convenience store operator says it will pay 11 cents per share, up from 8.75 cents.

Couche-Tard earned US$694.8 million or 65 cents per diluted share in the second quarter of its fiscal year, down from US$757 million or 68 cents per share a year earlier.

Adjusted profits were $693 million or 65 cents per share, down from US$735 million or 66 cents per share in the second quarter of fiscal 2021.

Reporting in U.S. dollars, revenues increased 33.5 per cent to US$14.22 billion from US$10.66 billion in the prior-year quarter, mainly due to higher fuel prices.

Couche-Tard was expected to report 66 cents per share in adjusted profits of US$14 billion of revenues, according to financial data firm Refinitiv.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 23, 2021.