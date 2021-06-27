iHeartRadio
All of Quebec goes green on Monday. What does that mean for you?

image.jpg

On Monday, Montreal, along with the rest of Quebec, will officially have its COVID-19 alert level lowered to green, the designation with the fewest restrictions.

Last week, Premier Francois Legault said the province was ready, citing the success of the vaccine campaign and deconfinement plan.

Several regions are already classified as green, but the most populated regions, including Montreal, Laval and Quebec City are designated as yellow, as of Sunday.

As of Monday, a maximum of 10 people from different addresses or the occupants of three households will be allowed to gather inside homes. Outdoors, that number goes up to 20 people being allowed to gather on private property.

On Friday, new rules pertaining to Quebecers who are fully vaccinated went into effect, such as no longer needing to wear a mask or physically distance.

The attendance cap for funerals, wedding ceremonies and houses of worship will be raised to 250 people. However, wedding reception attendance is limited to 25 people indoors and 50 people outdoors.

At bars and restaurants, outdoor terraces will be allowed to accommodate a maximum of 20 people per table. 

Outdoor festivals will be able to accommodate 3,500 people, without having to have an assigned seat.

As of Saturday, the Quebec Ministry of Health and Social Services is no longer releasing daily COVID-19 data on weekends and holidays "to give teams a break this summer."

Several regions were already in the green zone, including Abitibi-Temiscamingue, Mauricie-Centre-du-Quebec, Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean, Côte-Nord, Nord-du-Quebec, Gaspesie and Bas-Saint-Laurent.

-- with files from The Canadian Press.

