All power restored following last week's ice storm: Hydro-Quebec


image.jpg

Hydro-Quebec said Thursday morning that all power outages caused by the ice storm on April 5 have been repaired.

Shortly after 6:00 a.m., Hydro reported that a few hundred customers remained without power in Quebec. The Crown corporation said the outages were not linked to last week's freezing rain but to other incidents.

Shortly before daybreak on Wednesday, there were still 4,500 customers without power in their homes, including more than 3,100 on the island of Montreal.

At the height of the crisis, more than 1.1 million Hydro-Quebec customers were without electricity.

At the beginning of this week, some 1500 workers were on the ground, 40 per cent of them in Montreal, to restore power.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on April 13, 2023. 

