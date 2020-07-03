All Quebecers to have access to composting services by 2025

by Katelyn Thomas, CTV Montreal

All Quebecers will have access to composting services come 2025 due to a new strategy by the provincial government.

Environment Minister Benoit Charette announced on Friday that Quebec is putting $1.2 billion towards a composting strategy expected to be implemented in its entirety by 2030.

In addition to providing composting services to citizens across the province, the plan is to manage composting in all industries, businesses and institutions by 2025 as well, in the goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 270,000 tonnes per year by 2030.

Currently, only 57 per cent of Quebecers have access to food waste collection services. The province's waste totals in at 5.8 million tons per year, 60 per cent of which is organic matter.

The waste sector also emits around 4.55 million tonnes of CO2 equivalent per year and is the fifth largest contributor in the province.

The new strategy aims to adapt collection services as well as processing facilities to Quebec’s many regions. To promote composting and limit waste, the government is increasing landfill charges from $23.51 to $30 per ton.

The government claims that for this strategy to work, all actors, including those at the municipal level, must share responsibilities – and it says it plans on helping them better manage their green waste and improving their ecocentres to do so.

The plan also intends to allocate funds to programs that finance the management of organic matter, which will help boost green infrastructures. The government says this will help boost the province’s economic recovery.