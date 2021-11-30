All travellers arriving by air, except from U.S., must now test at airport

Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos says all air travellers entering Canada, except for those coming from the United States, will now need to be tested for COVID-19 upon arrival at the airport regardless of their vaccination status.



The new measures come as public health officials around the world warn of the potentially dangerous new Omicron variant of COVID-19.

The federal government is also expanding its border closure to foreign nationals who have recently travelled through three more African countries in the face of the new Omicron variant of COVID-19.

The ban will now apply to Egypt, Malawi, and Nigeria, in addition to the seven southern African countries announced last week.

Canadians and permanent residents who recently travelled through the 10 countries will be subject to mandatory quarantine.

Finally, the government has requested guidance about whether the government should institute new standards on the use of boosters in the face of the new variant.

— this report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 30, 2021.