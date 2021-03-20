Alleged drunk cement truck driver crashes and loses his load forcing road closure

A drunk driver of a cement mixer was the cause of an accident in a normally busy area of the Montreal region during the week.

Emergency services received a call just before 8 a.m. Saturday morning about a concrete mixer that was overturned near the entrance to the Samuel-De Champlain Bridge on Highway 15, northbound.

"It was on its side in the traffic lanes," said Surete du Quebec (SQ) spokesperson Constable Anik Lamirande.

The vehicle lost part of its cargo, forcing the closure of the northbound lanes on the bridge for much of the morning to clean up the roadway and allow SQ officers to analyze the scene.

The driver of the cement mixer suffered minor injuries, and will likely face charges, the SQ said.

The driver, a man in his 30s from Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, was arrested for driving while impaired by alcohol.

"He was transported to the hospital for treatment of minor injuries. A blood sample was also taken in connection with the arrest," said Lamirande.

No one else was injured.

-- this report by The Canadian Press was first published March 20, 2021.