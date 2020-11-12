Alleged drunk driver on wrong side of the highway collides head on, victim in hospital

A 41-year-old woman may face charges for drunk driving after finding herself on the wrong side of the highway and crashing head-on with another car sending a young woman to the hospital with injuries.

Quebec provincial police (SQ) were called around 12:30 a.m. after an accident on Highway 640 eastbound in Boisbriand, about 30 minutes north of Montreal.

SQ spokesperson Claude Denis said the woman found herself driving in the opposite direction (westbound) on the eastbound side of the highway and collided head-on with a car driven by a 19-year-old woman.

"She was not able to avoid the collision," said Denis.

The elder woman was not injured and failed a breathalyzer test and was arrested.

First responders used the jaws of life to get the younger woman out of her car and she was transported to the hospital.

Her life is not in danger.

Denis said the 41-year-old driver may appear in court on drunk driving charges pending crown approval.