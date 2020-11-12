iHeartRadio
C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Alleged drunk driver on wrong side of the highway collides head on, victim in hospital

image.png

A 41-year-old woman may face charges for drunk driving after finding herself on the wrong side of the highway and crashing head-on with another car sending a young woman to the hospital with injuries.

Quebec provincial police (SQ) were called around 12:30 a.m. after an accident on Highway 640 eastbound in Boisbriand, about 30 minutes north of Montreal.

SQ spokesperson Claude Denis said the woman found herself driving in the opposite direction (westbound) on the eastbound side of the highway and collided head-on with a car driven by a 19-year-old woman.

"She was not able to avoid the collision," said Denis.

The elder woman was not injured and failed a breathalyzer test and was arrested.

First responders used the jaws of life to get the younger woman out of her car and she was transported to the hospital.

Her life is not in danger.

Denis said the 41-year-old driver may appear in court on drunk driving charges pending crown approval. 

SIGN UP NOW

Stay up-to-date and in-the-know by subscribing to one of our newsletters

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -  
YourStory2
yourstory3b
Typo or error
Typo or error