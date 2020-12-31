Alleged firebombing at West Island bar prompts police arson investigation

The Montreal police (SPVM) arson squad is investigating after a Pierrefonds bar was apparently firebombed early Thursday morning.

SPVM officers responded to assist firefighters around 3:45 a.m. as crews fought a blaze at a bar on Gouin Blvd. West near Deslauriers St. on Montreal's West Island.

SPVM spokesperson Caroline Chevrefils said a back window of the establishment was smashed suggesting that the fire was intentionally set.

There were no injuries reported and neighbouring structures were not damaged.

Investigators will review surveillance footage Thursday in the hopes of identifying suspects and gain more information about how the fire started.

There have been no arrests.