Alleged infractions from partying Sunwing passengers in the hands of Quebec prosecutors, feds say

Canada’s health minister announced Friday that it has notified Quebec’s top prosecutor of alleged infractions in relation to passengers who behaved “irresponsibly, inexcusably, and unacceptably” on a rowdy Sunwing flight to Cancun last week.

Minister Jean-Yves Duclos said during a press conference that 27 passengers from the Dec. 30 flight have already returned home from Mexico as of Wednesday on four different flights, despite multiple airlines announcing they were refusing them from boarding their planes.

In his update, he said “the files of infraction were referred to the Government of Quebec, at the direction of the Director of Criminal and Penal Prosecutions, because it’s the provinces that are responsible for following up on these infractions.”

Quebec's prosecution office, the DPCP, did not immediately provide details on the alleged infractions when contacted by CTV News.

The files relating to some of those 27 passengers are in addition to the ongoing investigation by Transport Canada as the federal government probes the “obvious” violations of airline regulations seen in video footage of the plane party, Duclos said.

Several of the passengers, which included Quebec social media influencers and reality TV stars, published multiple social media videos of themselves partying in the aisle of the aircraft without face masks, openly drinking, and vaping on board.

At least two of the passengers have lost their jobs.

Meanwhile, Quebec provincial police are monitoring the passengers who returned home to ensure they follow their quarantine measures, according to the health minister. The passengers were greeted by officers of the Sûreté du Québec who interrogated them as they arrived at the airport to verify their vaccine passports and their PCR tests that are needed to return to Canada under COVID-19 travel rules.

This is a developing story. More to come.