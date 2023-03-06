iHeartRadio
Alleged kidnapping and stabbing in DDO; man facing charges


image.jpg

A 25-year-old man is facing multiple charges after an alleged kidnapping that left a 32-year-old man in Montreal with stab wounds Monday night.

Montreal police said the victim was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

The accused made his first court appearance Tuesday. Court records show he is facing six charges, including kidnapping, forcible confinement, aggravated assault, extortion, and criminal harassment.

Police say they received a 911 call around 6:15 p.m. Monday for a report of someone who was kidnapped by multiple suspects near a Starbucks at the intersection of des Sources and de Salaberry boulevards, in Dollard-des-Ormeaux.

When officers arrived, witnesses told the police that the victim was taken inside one of two suspect vehicles.

About two hours later, officers located one of the two vehicles in the Saint-Laurent borough. Police then intercepted the vehicle, and the victim was able to escape.

Officers arrested a 25-year-old male suspect at the scene, but police said Monday night that searches were underway for the other suspects and the second vehicle.

As of Tuesday night, police have not made any other arrests. 

