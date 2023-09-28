iHeartRadio
19°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Alleged pedophile faces 15 charges in Quebec's Cote-Nord region


A Surete du Quebec police car is seen in Montreal on Wednesday, July 22, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

Jean-Marc Beaudin, 73, appeared at the Sept-Iles courthouse in Quebec's Cote-Nord region on Thursday after being arrested by provincial police (SQ) on charges of sexually abusing minors.

He is charged with 10 counts of indecent assault, four counts of sexual assault and sexual touching.

The acts allegedly took place between January 1, 1971 and December 31, 1993. Eight male and female victims have been identified. They are all protected by publication bans and were minors at the time of the events.

The sex crimes were allegedly committed in Sept-Iles and Sainte-Anne-de-Beaupre.

CONDITIONALLY RELEASED

Following his court appearance, Beaudin was released on several conditions. He is no longer allowed to be in contact with minors without an adult or be in a public place where children gather.

His next court date is scheduled for December 19. 

12
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line* 514800

General Information 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*