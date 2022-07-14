Alleged scammers bought Rolex, Chanel bag with newspaper clippings: Laval police

Laval police (SPL) is looking for two men who allegedly used newspaper clippings to pay for a Rolex watch worth $15,000.

According to the force, the incident took place in the fall of 2021.

The victim had posted the expensive watch for sale on Facebook Marketplace and, after chatting with one of the suspects, made a plan to meet up.

"The suspect allegedly first presented an envelope containing money to the victim before taking it back to check the condition of the watch," Laval police state. "Afterwards, the suspect allegedly gave a similar envelope back to the victim, but the envelope contained cut-up newspaper clippings with a $100 bill on top."

By the time the victim realized what had happened, the suspect had already left the scene.

Laval police says it has reason to believe the suspect was working with an accomplice, and this is not their first alleged crime -- though they never show up to their victims' homes together.

Additional scams committed in Montreal and the surrounding areas include the fraudulent purchases of various luxury items, including a Chanel bag worth $6,000.

The suspects are described as English-speaking Caucasian men in their 40s.

Both have black hair and dark eyes.

One of the suspects is estimated to be 5'7" tall and weighing 176 lbs.

Anyone with information regarding these events is encouraged to call the Info Line at 450 662-INFO (4636) or dial 911 and mention the file LVL-211130-014.