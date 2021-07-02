Alleged trafficker arrested in major cocaine, methamphetamine bust in Montreal

Montreal police (SPVM) said Friday that officers seized around 11 kilograms of cocaine and 18 kilograms of methamphetamine in the Côte-des-Neiges-Notre-Dame-de-Grâce borough in mid-June.

Investigators from the force's organized crime unit arrested an alleged trafficker in the raid, who they claim was using a Beaconsfield Avenue residence as a cache.

Simon Ouimette, 36, was arrested June 15 and is in custody.

Police say searches of the residence and a vehicle resulted in $80,000 cash, as well as speed, Xanax and GHB.

Ouimette appeared at the Montreal courthouse and is facing several drug possession and trafficking charges.

The SPVM is asking anyone with information on the suspect or trafficking network to contact them using the anonymous and confidential Info-Crime number - 514-393-1133 - or by going on the SPVM's website.