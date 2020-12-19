Almost 50 people infected by COVID-19 in Ormstown's Barrie Memorial Hospital

An outbreak in Ormstown's Barrie-Memorial Hospital has left almost 50 people infected with COVID-19.

On Saturday, a spokesperson for the regional health authority said 17 patients and 31 employees have the virus. Patients who tested positive were transferred to the COVID unit a Anna-Laberge Hospital in Chateauguay.

According to the regional health authority, an infection prevention and control team has been deployed to the hospital and new admissions have been suspended until further notice.