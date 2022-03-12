Almost all COVID-19 health restrictions lifted across Quebec Saturday

Quebec is lifting almost all COVID-19 restrictions across the province Saturday, with only mask mandates remaining in effect for the time being.

Restaurants, bars, casinos and other large entertainment venues can open without capacity limits, and dancing and karaoke is permitted once more.

As well, the Bell Centre is allowed to have a full house tonight for the Montreal Canadiens hockey game -- the first time the venue has been permitted to be full in three months.

The vaccine passport, brought in last September, was officially suspended Saturday.

Private seniors residences no longer need to keep a registry of visitors.

Quebec has said it would maintain masking rules for public spaces until mid-April at the latest, but it has said it would likely keep them for public transportation until May.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published on March 12, 2022.