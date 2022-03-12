iHeartRadio
-4°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Almost all COVID-19 health restrictions lifted across Quebec today

image.jpg

Quebec is lifting almost all COVID-19 restrictions across the province today, with only mask mandates remaining in effect for the time being.

Restaurants, bars, casinos and other large entertainment venues can open without capacity limits, and dancing and karaoke is permitted once more.

As well, the Bell Centre is allowed to have a full house tonight for the Montreal Canadiens hockey game -- the first time the venue has been permitted to be full in three months.

Jour de match! It's game day!

�� Centre Bell
�� 19 h / 7:00 p.m.
�� TVAS / CBC / SNE / SNP / NHLN / ROOT-NW
�� 98,5 fm / TSN 690
��️ https://t.co/tcWftRQ30p#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/JrYBRaXWEI

— Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) March 12, 2022

The vaccine passport, brought in last September, is officially suspended today.

Private seniors residences no longer need to keep a registry of visitors.

Quebec has said it would maintain masking rules for public spaces until mid-April at the latest, but it has said it would likely keep them for public transportation until May.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published on March 12, 2022.

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -  
Typo or error
Typo or error