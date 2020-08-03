Aloha! Canadians will soon be able to visit Hawaii without having to quarantine

Canadians will soon be allowed to travel to Hawaii amid the pandemic.

Starting Sept. 1, "all trans-Pacific" travellers, including Canadians, will be allowed to visit Hawaii without having to quarantine, as long as they provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test upon arrival.

"Travelers arriving in Hawaii from out-of-state will have the option to get a valid COVID-19 test prior to their arrival, and show proof of a negative test result, to avoid the 14-day quarantine," a statement from Hawaii's Department of Transportation read.

According to the statement, travellers must take a COVID-19 test within 72 hours of boarding a flight to Hawaii. There will be no tests available at any of Hawaii’s airports and travellers are responsible for the costs of their own tests, if any.

If Canadians are unable to provide a negative test result upon arrival, the department said they will be required to quarantine for 14 days.

The department said the new travel restrictions apply to travellers of all ages, including children.

"These plans are in development and the process and requirements are to be determined in the coming weeks," the department said.

Hawaii's 14-day mandatory quarantine was originally set to be lifted Aug. 1, but Gov. David Ige delayed easing restrictions due to an increase in infections in the state.

According to the state's Department of Health, Hawaii has reported 2,242 confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of Aug. 3, with 26 deaths.

Hawaii imposed a mandatory 14-day quarantine for all out-of-state travellers at the start of the pandemic. However, the state is easing restrictions as it looks to restart its tourism industry.

In response, Canadian airlines are preparing to resume flights to the tropical destination.

Westjet is scheduled to resume non-stop flights from Vancouver to Hawaii’s islands as of Sept. 5, while Air Canada will beginning flying to the Aloha state as of Sept. 8.

Canadians returning from Hawaii are still subject to a mandatory 14-day self-isolation when they return home.

Hawaii is the only U.S. state that implemented a mandatory quarantine at the start of the pandemic, with quarantines in other states only being voluntary.

While the U.S.-Canada land border has been closed to non-essential travel since March, air travel has not been restricted for Canadians going into the U.S.

The Canadian government's global advisory against all non-essential international travel during the COVID-19 pandemic remains in effect until further notice.

