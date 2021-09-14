Alouettes head coach tests positive for COVID-19; team says he is asymptomatic

The Montreal Alouettes says their head coach, Khari Jones, has tested positive for COVID-19.

The coach, who received his two doses of the vaccine in the past few months, was notified of the positive test result Sunday and was asymptomatic, according to a statement from the team.

Jones will remain in isolation for 10 days before his health situation is re-assessed.

"Following this news, players and team personnel were all tested once more on Monday and no other positive tests were detected," the statement read.

"Since the beginning of training camp, players along with team personnel are tested on a regular basis and must follow a league protocol, which was approved by public health. These measures are monitored closely by the CFL."

The team said assistant head coach André Bolduc will take over on Saturday in the match against the B.C. Lions while Jones will continue his coaching duties virtually.