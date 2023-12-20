Alouettes ink GM Maciocia, head coach Maas to long-term extensions after Grey Cup win

The Grey Cup-champion Montreal Alouettes have signed general manager Danny Maciocia and head coach Jason Maas to long-term contract extensions.

Maciocia signed a four-year contract through 2027, while Maas was extended three years through 2026.

The Alouettes won their eighth Grey Cup in franchise history and first since 2010 with a 28-24 victory over the heavily favoured Winnipeg Blue Bombers in the title game on Nov. 19.

Maciocia, 56, joined the Alouettes as general manager in 2020 after coaching the University of Montreal Carabins from 2011-2019. He also won the Grey Cup with Edmonton in 2003 as an offensive co-ordinator and in 2005 as head coach.

He has a 27-23 record in three seasons as Montreal's GM.

The Alouettes hired the 48-year-old Maas last off-season after he was fired by the Saskatchewan Roughriders as offensive co-ordinator in 2022. Montreal went 11-7 in the regular season under his watch this year.

- This report by The Canadian Press was first published on Dec. 20, 2023.