Alouettes make life difficult again with 24-18 loss to Ottawa

The Montreal Alouettes don't like simple things. They made things difficult for themselves again by losing an important game against the Ottawa Redblacks 24-18, much to the chagrin of 21,824 fans, the largest crowd of the season at Percival Molson Stadium.

The Redblacks (4-11) scored on their first three drives of the second half to turn an eight-point deficit at the break into a win that keeps them mathematically in the playoff hunt in the East.

It was Caleb Evans' second touchdown of the game to put the visitors ahead. A controversial play, the ball not clearly crossing the goal line, but an official on the field awarded the touchdown and there was nothing for the commanding center to overturn that decision.

The Alouettes (7-8) did try to come out and cap the Redblacks on their final drive, but it ended on an inaccurate pass to Eugene Lewis at the visitors' 19 with four seconds left.

Lewis Ward, with kicks of 28, 30 and 25 yards completed the scoring for the winners, who led 17-3 in second half scoring.

The answer came from Lewis on a 15-yard pass from Harris, but the Alouettes missed the two-point conversion. David Cote made four field goals, the longest from 25 yards.

A win for the Alouettes would have allowed them to do double duty, securing their playoff berth and guaranteeing a home game, as well as staying within striking distance of the Toronto Argonauts, first in the East at 9-6. The final two games of the schedule would then have been used to determine first place in the East.

Now, it's all up for grabs.

In addition to the game, the Alouettes may have lost the services of centre Sean Jamieson for an extended period of time. Jamieson was hit in the left leg, which he couldn't put weight on when he was helped off the field by two teammates.

As for tailback William Stanback, who was making a return to the game after a 13-game absence, his usage was predictably limited. He was handed the ball eight times and amassed 20 yards.

