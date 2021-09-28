Alouettes name Byron Archambault as assistant defensive coach

The Montreal Alouettes announced Tuesday the appointment of national scouting director Byron Archambault as assistant defensive coach.

The new coach will continue his scouting duties that he has held with the team since February 2020.

Archambault worked with the University of Montreal Carabins from 2017-2019 as special units coordinator and linebackers coach while Danny Maciocia, current general manager of the Alouettes, was at the helm of the team.

The 29-year-old former linebacker played two seasons in the CFL with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats after being a second-round pick (17th overall) in the 2015 draft. In that same year, he was part of the New York Giants' mini-camp.

Following a four-season career in the college ranks, he won the Vanier Cup with the Carabins in 2014.

The appointment comes less than 24 hours after the Alouettes fired defensive line coach Todd Howard.

Howard was replaced by Greg Quick, who previously served as an assistant on defense and special units.

- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Sept. 28, 2021.