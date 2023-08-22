iHeartRadio
25°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Alouettes QB Cody Fajardo to return from injury Thursday vs. Blue Bombers


Montreal Alouettes quarterback Cody Fajardo (7) carries the ball during second half CFL football game action against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in Hamilton, Ont. on Saturday, August 5, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nick Iwanyshyn

Montreal Alouettes quarterback Cody Fajardo is set to return from injury this week against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers, head coach Jason Maas confirmed on Tuesday.

Fajardo had missed the last two games with a left shoulder injury sustained during Week 9 against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

Backup Caleb Evans filled in, helping the Alouettes earn wins against the Saskatchewan Roughriders in Week 10 and the Ottawa Redblacks on Saturday.

Montreal now faces a quick turnaround, with a matchup Thursday against the West Division-leading Blue Bombers.

Despite that, Maas says the Alouettes did not consider letting Fajardo recover for another week because they're confident the quarterback won't do more damage to his injury by playing.

Montreal has won four games in a row and is second in the CFL's East Division with a 6-3 record.

- This report by The Canadian Press was first published on Aug. 22, 2023

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. En sélectionnant un ou plusieurs de ces choix, j'accepte de recevoir les infolettres choisies par courriel, incluant des promotions, des informations de programmations, de marketing ou tout autre sondage. Je comprends que je peux retirer mon consentement à tout moment.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   cbury@cjad.com
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line* 514800

General Information 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*