Alouettes re-sign DB Ruffin, OL McGloster to two-year contracts

The Grey Cup-champion Montreal Alouettes signed American defensive back Dionte Ruffin and American offensive tackle Jamar McGloster to two-year contracts on Tuesday.

Ruffin, 24, had 23 defensive tackles and one forced fumble in 12 games this season -- his first in Montreal after playing nine games for the Calgary Stampeders last year.

McGloster, 28, played in 11 games this season and started in nine. He joined the Alouettes in 2022 from the Ottawa Redblacks.

It's the Alouettes' latest step toward bringing back their championship team.

Montreal signed defensive lineman Mustafa Johnson to a contract through 2025 on Monday. Linebacker Darnell Sankey signed a two-year contract extension with Montreal last week, and defensive lineman Shawn Lemon signed through next season.

The club also extended quarterback Cody Fajardo through 2025. He was entering the final year of his deal.

This report by The Canadain Press was first published on Dec. 12, 2023.