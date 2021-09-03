Alouettes regain confidence and destroy the Redblacks

Khari Jones wanted his team to get back to playing with confidence, and they did. The Montreal Alouettes scored three touchdowns in the first half alone, scored points in the third quarter for the first time this season, and won 51-29 over the Ottawa Redblacks at TD Place.

It was the first time in 11 years that the Alouettes scored more than 50 points. But instead of losing 54-51 in overtime, as they did on July 1, 2010, this time they humiliated their opponents.

Vernon Adams Jr., down after his second consecutive underachievement last week, bounced back in a big way with four touchdown passes, tying a career-high.

Eugene Lewis and Jake Wieneke scored two touchdowns, each on passes from Adams. Both men finished the game with over 100 receiving yards, a first for the Alouettes this season.

William Stanback also came out of his slump with his second 100+ yard rushing game this season. It was a welcome performance that greatly helped Adams.

Patrick Levels added to the score with his interception on an unforgivable Dominique Davis pass in the fourth quarter. Defensive lineman Almondo Sewell, used on offence at the goal gate, added an exclamation point to the game with a late touchdown.

David Côté rounded out the scoring with field goals of 27 and 16 yards. If there was a negative in this game, it was Côté's two failed field goals of 50 and 41 yards, plus Sewell's 32-yard touchdown conversion on the ensuing penalty. But in a game like this, it's more easily forgiven.

The Alouettes (2-2) were so efficient that kicker Joseph Zema only made his first punt with 1:29 to go.

The Redblacks' answer came from Daniel Petermann's two touchdowns and Davis' one. Two of his touchdowns came late in the fourth quarter with the game already well out of reach. Lewis Ward added field goals of 31 and 40 yards. Matthew Shiltz, inserted for a series, conceded a safety when he was connected in his end zone by Praise Martin-Oguike.

Shiltz came back into the game for the final sequence on offence for the visitors.

Matt Nichols started the game behind centre for the Ottawans but quickly gave way to Davis, who did little better. It could be a long season in the federal capital.

--This report was first published in French by The Canadian Press on Sept. 3.