Alouettes release centreback Alexandre Dupuis

The Montreal Alouettes announced Monday that the team has released centerback Alexandre Dupuis.

He signed a deal with the team last June. He missed Saturday's game between the Alouettes and the Edmonton Elks due to a hip injury.

Dupuis, 31, played 75 CFL games between 2014 and 2019 with the Toronto Argonauts and Edmonton. He caught 24 passes for 255 yards of gain. He is best known for his blocking skills.

- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Aug. 16, 2021.

