Alouettes sign four players, including receiver Hasise Dubois


A football with the CFL logo sits on a chair in Winnipeg, Friday, November 27, 2015. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods

The Montreal Alouettes signed four players on Friday, including receiver Hasise Dubois.

The six-foot-three, 210-pound football player played for the Tampa Bay Bandits in the USFL last season. The New Jersey native finished his college career strong, catching 75 passes for 1,062 yards and six touchdowns in 14 games in 2019.

The Montreal team also signed receivers Tyler Snead and Donald Stewart, as well as offensive lineman Jalen Burks, who played for the Toronto Argonauts last season.

- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Jan. 20, 2023

