Altercation between Longueuil police officer, suspect leaves one man dead

Longueuil Police (SOURCE: SPAL/Facebook)

Quebec's independent bureau of investigations (BEI) is analyzing an altercation late Sunday night involving a Longueuil police (SPAL) officer that left one man dead.

According to preliminary information, at 11:35 p.m., two men armed with sticks confronted each other in the parking lot of a commercial building on Cousineau Boulevard.

The first officer to arrive on the scene located one of the men, who allegedly attempted to attack him, and a physical altercation ensued.

During the incident, the 41-year-old man lost consciousness.

According to the BEI Monday, he was taken to hospital, where he later died.

Five BEI investigators have been assigned to look into the circumstances surrounding the case.

The Sûreté du Québec (SQ) is conducting a parallel investigation, acting as a supporting force.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on June 27, 2022. 

