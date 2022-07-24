iHeartRadio
Altercation escalates and man stabbed in Montreal

A man was stabbed after an altercation escalated on the corner of des Erables Ave. and Dandurand St. in Montreal.

Montreal police (SPVM) are looking for a suspect after a man was stabbed in the Rosemont-La Petite-Patrie borough Saturday night.

Police responded to a call around 11:35 p.m. about an altercation that escalated and a man was stabbed on des Erables Ave. near Dandurand St.

SPVM spokesperson Gabriella Youakim said officers arrived on the scene to find a 28-year-old man with a stab wound to his upper body.

"He was transported to the hospital. His life is not in danger," she said.

Witness to the stabbing said the victim and suspect got into an altercation that escalated.

"The suspect took out his knife and stabbed the victim to his upper body," said Youakim.

The suspect fled the scene, and the victim is known to police.

The investigation is ongoing. 

