'Amazing to put on this jersey': Q&A with Habs draft pick David Reinbacher

The Montreal Canadiens selected 18-year-old David Reinbacher fifth overall in the NHL Entry Draft Wednesday night.

And, even though Carey Price forgot his last name, the Austrian defenceman says he's overjoyed to join the Tricolore next season.

He shared his excitement with TSN Radio 690's Mitch Gallo and Sean Campbell that night.

Note: This transcript has been edited for clarity and brevity.

TSN: When I say "member of the Montreal Canadiens, David Reinbacher," how does that make you feel?

REINBACHER: It's incredible. It's a really huge honour for me, I still can't believe it. It's so amazing to put on this jersey -- great history, great players, great fans. It's an amazing feeling.

TSN: I know it's been a whirlwind. Take me to that moment Carey Price says "David." Did you know it was you, or were you looking around to see if there were any other Davids standing up?

REINBACHER: (Laughing) So I said to my dad before, "okay, now it's getting exciting." Carey Price stood up and was like, "David..." and was a little confused. But then Kent Hughes was like "David Reinbacher" so I stood and was just feeling great.

TSN: You say you turned to your father when that selection was made. Who are the people you'd like to thank today that helped you reach this point in your life?

REINBACHER: For sure my family, first of all. Then all the coaches in Austria. I especially want to thank Jeff Thomlinson, my coach for the last few years. He gave me the chance to play there, he trusted me, gave me the confidence, so I'm thankful for that.

TSN: Clearly the Canadiens like you, they selected you, and you had meetings and you spoke with them -- what did you like about the Canadiens when you met them?

REINBACHER: They're a huge family. It's so familiar there, from the first second it felt like home. So, so good there. When I met the coach, when I met the owner... I had really good feeling. So I'm just thankful for that.

TSN: What was it like growing up as a hockey player in Austria? I know that you guys have produced NHL players in the past, but it's not exactly a hockey nation, per say. So what was it like growing up trying to make your way up the ranks?

REINBACHER: It was incredible, my childhood. I was five minutes away from the rink with the bike, so I could go to the rink at any time. My dad, he also played hockey, my brother[s] played hockey, so it's kind of a hockey family. We looked up to guys like [Marco] Rossi or [Marco] Kasper, So I'll try to be a role model like them now, get the Austrian going to get more draft picks in a couple of years.

TSN: Were you a Thomas Vanek fan growing up? He spent a year here in Montreal with the Canadiens.

REINBACHER: I got my first NHL jersey of him with the Buffalo Sabres. Yeah, he was kind of like my starting idol. He's kinda the idol for every Austrian kid in hockey. So I got a message from him when I got drafted and it was incredible. It felt so good, from a great guy like him.

TSN: You mention your idol is Vanek, but what about defensively -- who's a defensive player that you love watching?

REINBACHER: I like watching Roman Josi for sure. He's my idol. I met him before the draft, so it was incredible to talk with him for a couple of minutes. It's amazing, I still can't believe it.