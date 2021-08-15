Amber Alert cancelled after five-year-old girl found safe and sound

Police issued an Amber Alert for a five-year-old girl who they say was abducted in Val d'Or in northwestern Quebec.

The alert was cancelled around 6:35 a.m. when the Surete du Quebec (SQ) said she was found safe and sound.

Fin de l’#AlerteAMBER : l’enfant a été retrouvée saine et sauve. Nous vous remercions de votre collaboration.



The alert was issued Saturday after the girl was reported abducted at around 6:15 p.m. on Saturday night.