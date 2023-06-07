Amber Alert lifted after child found 'safe and sound' in Quebec: police

Quebec provincial police have lifted an Amber Alert for a one-year-old girl who was allegedly abducted earlier Wednesday.

The Sûreté du Québec (SQ) said in a tweet shortly before 5 p.m. that the toddler was found "safe and sound" in the Saint-Hyacinthe area.

Police had earlier reported that the child was taken in Nova Scotia and was last seen in Saint-Louis-de-Blandford, Que., a town about 160 kilometres northeast of Montreal.

Police did not release any further details.