Amber Alert lifted after child found 'safe and sound' in Quebec: police


A Surete du Quebec police car is seen in Montreal on July 22, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

Quebec provincial police have lifted an Amber Alert for a one-year-old girl who was allegedly abducted earlier Wednesday.

The Sûreté du Québec (SQ) said in a tweet shortly before 5 p.m. that the toddler was found "safe and sound" in the Saint-Hyacinthe area. 

Police had earlier reported that the child was taken in Nova Scotia and was last seen in Saint-Louis-de-Blandford, Que., a town about 160 kilometres northeast of Montreal.

Police did not release any further details. 

