Amber Alert lifted after Montreal police say missing baby found


The Montreal Police logo is seen on a police car in Montreal on Wednesday, July 8, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

Montreal police say the missing one-year-old girl who triggered an Amber Alert Tuesday has been found "safe and sound."

Police say they arrested the baby's 18-year-old mother, who is expected to be questioned later today.

The pair were found at about 2:05 a.m. in an unspecified location in northwestern Montreal.

The missing child from Montréal has been found safe and sound.

Thank you for your help.

— Police Montréal (@SPVM) January 3, 2024

The girl had been reported missing Tuesday morning from her maternal grandparents' home in the city's Lachine district.

The grandparents of the baby girl noticed she was not in her room and that a window was open nearby.

Montreal police said the child was allegedly abducted by her mother, who did not reside at the grandparents' home.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 3, 2024.

