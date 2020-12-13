iHeartRadio
Amber Alert lifted as two girls found safe in Terrebonne, Que.

image

By Adam Kovac, CTV News Montreal

MONTREAL -- An Amber Alert for two young girls allegedly kidnapped from Terrebonne was issued and quickly lifted on Sunday evening.

The alert was initially issued at around 6:20 p.m. for a seven-year-old and two-year-old. Police said the pair had been kidnapped by a 34-year-old woman and the trio were last seen in a 2019 Land Rover Discovery. The woman was later identified by police as the girls' mother. 

By 6:50, police said the alert was no longer in effect.

According to the Sûreté du Québec, the two children and their mother were found safe by SQ officers in a St-Faustin-Lac-Carre residence. A spokesperson for the SQ said no information was yet available on the circumstances of the alleged kidnapping or if the mother would face any charges. 

This is a developing story and will be updated. 

