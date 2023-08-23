iHeartRadio
American man charged after sailboat raided, weapons seized in Gaspesie, Que.


RCMP officers arrested American Wayne Alfonza Bradford, 63, after restricted firearms were seized on his sailboat on Aug. 20, 2023. SOURCE: RCMP

A 63-year-old American has been arrested and charged with possession of restricted firearms after his sailboat was raided by the RCMP.

RCMP officers from the Marine Security Enforcement Team (MSET) seized firearms, magazines and ammunition and arrested Pittsburgh resident Wayne Alfonza Bradford off Pointe-a-la-Renommee in the northeast area of Gaspesie on Sunday, according to an RCMP release.

"MSET police officers intercepted the vessel during a watch patrol," reads the release. "After checks, they found that the individual had not reported his presence to the Canada Border Services Agency or declared his firearms. In the boat, they discovered a semi-automatic assault rifle and loaded semi-automatic pistol. They also found around ten prohibited high-capacity magazines and hundreds of rounds of ammunition."

Bradford is scheduled to appear in court for his bail hearing on Thursday in Perce, Que. via videoconference.

The RCMP say further charges may be forthcoming.

