Amid COVID-19 outbreaks and cold snap, Montreal homeless shelters in dire need of support staff

There are at least 27 COVID-19 outbreaks in Montreal’s homeless shelters, and with an extreme cold warning in effect, shelters are bracing for a challenging few days.

Temperatures are expected to feel colder than -30 Celsius Tuesday morning.

James Hughes, president and CEO of the Old Brewery Mission shelter, says that space is needed for homeless people who are COVID-positive.

“The situation is very tough here on the ground in the homelessness sector," Hughes said.

"We have nearly 500 people tested positive for COVID amongst the homeless population."

Old Brewery Mission and its partners run a facility where the homeless can self-isolate, but Hughes says it’s full.

“Many organizations like Old Brewery and others across city are setting up their own red zones… which is very dangerous, [as it] risks the virus propagating in an area [where there] is communal living.”

The city requisitioned two hotels at the end of December for those seeking shelter who are COVID-positive, but the Chrome Hotel on Rene Levesque Blvd. is already at capacity. The second shelter won’t open until February.

The municipal government says more space is coming, but not in time for the cold snap.

Hughes says not just more space, but also more staff is also desperately needed in order to serve Montreal’s homeless population.

“The bigger challenge is finding staff to get in there 24/7," he said. "Staff during day, evening, overnight, of all… different kinds: councillors, intervention workers, coordinators. We need a lot of people to make this work.”

Sam Watts, CEO of shelter Welcome Hall Mission, says that although rising rates of COVID-19 present an enormous challenge, finding shelter for Montreal’s homeless has long been an issue.

“Omicron is a problem, but even without Omicron I think you’d be here talking to me about cold weather and [a] lack of emergency spaces," he said.

"And you’d also be asking what we would be doing to end chronic homelessness in Montreal.”

Shelters are also asking for the public to help. Watch the video below to learn more.