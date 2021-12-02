Amid unlimited strike mandates, 2 of Quebec's daycare unions are at the negotiating table Thursday

The two main unions representing workers in Quebec's public daycare system (CPE) are at the negotiating table Thursday, as an unlimited strike by CSN members enters its second day.

Members with the CSN-affiliated Fédération de la santé et des services sociaux (FSSS) voted overwhelmingly for an unlimited strike mandate, which started on Wednesday.

The CSQ-affiliated Fédération des intervenantes en petite enfance (FIPEQ) also received an unlimited strike mandate from its members, but chose not to exercise it until next week.

The FTQ-affiliated Syndicat québécois des employés de service (SQEES) announced Wednesday that its members have also voted for an unlimited strike, but have not yet set a start date.

The main issue has become the wages paid to support staff in the CPEs, such as kitchen, administration and maintenance workers.

Quebec is offering six to 9.3 per cent, depending on job title.

FIPEQ is asking for a 13.6 to 14.8 per cent increase; the FSSS says it does not want to reveal its demands, but states they are lower than those requested for educators.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Dec. 2, 2021.